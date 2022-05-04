Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

PLTR stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.