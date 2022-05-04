Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 456 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 301,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 20,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

