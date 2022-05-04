Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $177.86 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.17.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

