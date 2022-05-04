Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 382.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,724,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,914 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth approximately $1,668,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBF stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.