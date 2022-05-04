Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $239.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.15. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

