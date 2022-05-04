Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 493,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 134.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.