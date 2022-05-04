Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,411 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36.

