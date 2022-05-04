Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.48. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $95.22 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

