Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $234.17, but opened at $249.29. Generac shares last traded at $246.98, with a volume of 10,089 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.45.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $328,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

