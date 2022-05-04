General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

GIS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.24. 64,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,751. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.