Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Update

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Genetron from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genetron by 52.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 429,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 281,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 463.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 125.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 203,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 277,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,158. Genetron has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 93.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter.

About Genetron (Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

