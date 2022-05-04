Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMPRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

CMPRF stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

