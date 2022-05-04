Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $137.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.25.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:GPC opened at $131.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $184,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,433,000 after purchasing an additional 201,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

