Ghost 1-Day Volume Tops $926.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $926.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

