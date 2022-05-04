Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,411,000 after purchasing an additional 552,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $12,528,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $11,989,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

