Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.41 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.79. The company had a trading volume of 159,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.00. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.43 and a 12 month high of C$26.98.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.18048 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at C$389,498.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEI. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.