Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 650,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.36 million, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Glatfelter news, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 6.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.