Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Announces Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 50.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

GIC traded up $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. 154,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,221. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

