Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Global Payments updated its FY22 guidance to $9.45-9.67 EPS.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $210.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Global Payments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.