Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of SELF stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.25%.
Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
