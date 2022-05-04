Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SELF stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global Self Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

