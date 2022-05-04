Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $865.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $267,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
