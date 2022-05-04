Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.36

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.36 and last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 1001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$402.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.97.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.02%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

