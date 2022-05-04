Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 52,861 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

