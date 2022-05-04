Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises approximately 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.60% of Globus Medical worth $43,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,354.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

