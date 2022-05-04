GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Update

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOAC. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in GO Acquisition by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in GO Acquisition by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in GO Acquisition by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in GO Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 370,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GO Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 333,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. GO Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.