Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Insider Sun Valley Gold LLC Acquires 124,414 Shares

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 124,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$63,202.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,548,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,170,685.24.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 217,124 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$115,813.94.

GSV opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$190.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

