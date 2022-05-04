Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0397 on Major Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $2,371.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.48 or 0.00267231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014118 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,002,071 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

