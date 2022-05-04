Golem (GLM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.97 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $348.22 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00029004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00098875 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars.

