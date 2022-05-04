Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,562 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,233,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

