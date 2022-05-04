Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.65

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 2132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $551.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 67,006 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,145,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

