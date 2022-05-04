Graviocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $31.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00261288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014365 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars.

