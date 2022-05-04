Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,261 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.67. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

