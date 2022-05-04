Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 6.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.91. 56,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,737. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $113.70 and a one year high of $131.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40.

