Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,611 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $28,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,788,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 40,976 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 696,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,859,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. 430,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,412. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.97 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04.

