Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,117,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,060 shares of company stock valued at $32,366,540 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

