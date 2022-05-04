Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $58,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 780,775 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Genpact by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Genpact by 376.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 435,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 344,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

