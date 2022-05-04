Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,310,000 after acquiring an additional 123,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 51,963 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the period.

EWX traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 72,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,419. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

