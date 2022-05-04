Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,948,400 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 1,477,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 573.1 days.

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $32.70.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.