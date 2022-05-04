GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.17. GreenLight Biosciences shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

