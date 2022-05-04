Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%.
GLRE traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $254.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.71.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
