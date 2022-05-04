Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%.

GLRE traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $254.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.71.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

