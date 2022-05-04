Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,610 shares of company stock worth $25,737,996. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,054,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,958. The company has a market capitalization of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.