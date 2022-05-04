Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after buying an additional 154,615 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,737. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

