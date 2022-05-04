Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $212.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,525,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,338,047. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

