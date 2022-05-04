Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Anthem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.64.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.48. The stock had a trading volume of 831,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,227. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

