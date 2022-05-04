Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Visa makes up 1.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

NYSE:V traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.56. 6,570,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,161. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.05 and a 200 day moving average of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

