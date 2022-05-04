Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.36. 12,033,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,942,361. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

