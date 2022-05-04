Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

