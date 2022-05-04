Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $471,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,861,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,530,117. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

