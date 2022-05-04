Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $585,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,942,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,402. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

