Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 1,426,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.